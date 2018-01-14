True Pundit

Video-gamer, 28, kills mom after blaming her for broken headset, police say

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of fatally shooting his mother, whom authorities said he blamed for breaking his video-game headset.

Matthew Nicholson of Ceres – a town about 96 miles east of San Francisco – was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of murder, the Modesto Bee reported.

Police responded to a call just before 10 p.m. that a woman had been allegedly shot inside a home.

Officers found Nicholson’s 68-year-old mother, Lydia Nicholson, inside with a head wound. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

According to a police report, Lydia Nicholson went to check on her son in his bedroom after he became upset while playing video games and began shouting. – READ MORE

