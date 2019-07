lmao @FoxNews just went live from a bar in France after the #USWNT win and people started shouting "Fuck Trump" on air😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EFstJx43BV — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) July 7, 2019

Fox News viewers were treated to some Trump hatred on Sunday after a reporter thought it was a good idea to get the sentiments of soccer fans from a sports bar in Lyon, France.

Greg Palkot was on live when things quickly devolved, as attendees began chanting “F*ck Trump.” – READ MORE