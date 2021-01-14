Video Footage Shows Fencing And Guards Surrounding Capitol Ahead Of Biden’s Inauguration

Various videos show fencing and guards surrounding the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Video footage The Hill tweeted Wednesday depicts the new equipment and guards surrounding the Capitol. Rioters breached the Capitol building last week during a protest that turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

New fencing, barriers, and armed guards are placed around the Capitol in advance of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/jPpWffZJiy — The Hill (@thehill) January 13, 2021

NG posted up near the Capitol. I asked where they were from they said PA pic.twitter.com/PwLhCzDwn1 — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) January 13, 2021

HAPPENING NOW:

New fencing going up at the National Mall 🚧⚠️🚨 pic.twitter.com/bZ5LcS24a7 — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) January 13, 2021

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested assistance from President Donald Trump and multiple federal agencies regarding preparations for Biden’s inauguration during a Monday press conference.

Bowser requested that the president declare a pre-emergency disaster ahead of the inauguration, a precaution that was also taken was done in 2009 before former President Barack Obama’s inauguration, during the press conference. The D.C. mayor asked the Department of Homeland Security in a letter to “extend the National Special Security Event period” from Monday until Jan. 24.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Thursday in a press briefing with Bowser and acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee that a “7-foot non-scalable fence” would be installed around the whole Capitol and would remain for at least 30 days, according to NPR. McCarthy said 6,200 National Guard members would be deployed to the national capital area by that weekend.

Video footage The Hill tweeted Thursday shows fencing being built. Fencing was also built around the Supreme Court, according to a third video The Hill tweeted Sunday.

The United States Capitol Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.