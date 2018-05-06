Politics Security
VIDEO: Florida man tries to set motel fire to ‘barbecue all the child molesters’
A Florida man is in jail after he was accused of trying to kill sex offenders, authorities said.
According to investigators, Jorge Porto-Sierra, 50, tried to set the men on fire. He’s been charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder.
Osceola County detectives say Porto-Sierra confessed to deputies he tried to kill multiple people at the Friendly Village Inn.
After his March 7 arrest, Porto-Sierra said he arrived at the motel to “barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them.”
Witnesses told deputies Porto-Sierra made several threats, screaming “I’m going to kill you, child molester,” and began throwing gasoline on their front door.
