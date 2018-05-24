VIDEO FEED: Jovial Gen. Mike Flynn Out Saluting the Troops; Memorial Day Kickoff

Gen. Mike Flynn was out and about today in New Jersey, saluting U.S. troops on Thursday with an early kickoff to the holiday weekend.

Along with hundreds of other patriotic Americans at Honor Day at Eagle Oak Country Club.

Flynn’s son. Mike Flynn Jr., broadcasted excerpts of the event via Twitter.

Gen. Flynn appeared to be in great spirits.

THIS IS AMERICA! HONOR DAY EAGLE OAK COUNTRY CLUB! https://t.co/kk8kRXTuRK — 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) May 24, 2018

