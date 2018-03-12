VIDEO: F18 Pilot Tracks UFO on Screen, Shouts “What the **** Is That Thing?!”

By virtue of a Freedom of Information Act request, the U.S. government recently released video footage obtained from the cockpit display of an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet that appeared to briefly track an unexplained Unidentified Flying Object, according to the New York Post.

The Navy jet, flying at approximately 25,000 feet at an undisclosed location above the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast of the United States, captured the UFO on screen that was streaking past them at a much lower altitude and incredible rate of speed.

The excitement of the pilot and his rear-seat Weapons Systems Officer at the sight was unmistakable as the pilot exclaimed, “What the f*** is that thing?!”

The video was first obtained and released to the public by a private research group known as To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science.

The Academy provided their own analysis of the video, which included a description of the information seen in the cockpit display — such as altitude, airspeed and direction — as well as how it related to the tracked UFO. – READ MORE

