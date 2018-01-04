True Pundit

Politics Security TV

VIDEO: DOJ Showed ‘Double Standard’ by Favoring Clinton, Abedin, Says Former Navy Sailor

Posted on by
Share:

Former U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kristian Saucier blasted the Justice Department on Fox News Tuesday night for exhibiting a glaring “double standard.” He said it set “an example” through his own case of the mishandling of sensitive information while giving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides a pass for using private email servers to conduct sensitive government business.

Saucier served one year in prison for taking unauthorized photos inside a nuclear submarine in 2009. President Donald Trump reignited the issue in a tweet on Tuesday in which he called upon the Justice Department to “finally act” against top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, in particular, for “disregarding basic security protocols” while serving in the State Department.

“I think [Trump’s] pointing out some serious issues that the FBI and the DOJ [had] under [James] Comey and Andrew McCabe,” Saucier told Sandra Smith on Fox News’ “The Story.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

DOJ Exhibited 'Double Standard' by Favoring Clinton, Abedin: Former Navy Sailor
DOJ Exhibited 'Double Standard' by Favoring Clinton, Abedin: Former Navy Sailor

Justice Department was 'chomping at the bit to destroy my life' while eagerly waiting to 'exonerate' Hillary, says Kristian Saucier
LifeZette LifeZette

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: