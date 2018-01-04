VIDEO: DOJ Showed ‘Double Standard’ by Favoring Clinton, Abedin, Says Former Navy Sailor

Former U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kristian Saucier blasted the Justice Department on Fox News Tuesday night for exhibiting a glaring “double standard.” He said it set “an example” through his own case of the mishandling of sensitive information while giving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides a pass for using private email servers to conduct sensitive government business.

Saucier served one year in prison for taking unauthorized photos inside a nuclear submarine in 2009. President Donald Trump reignited the issue in a tweet on Tuesday in which he called upon the Justice Department to “finally act” against top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, in particular, for “disregarding basic security protocols” while serving in the State Department.

“I think [Trump’s] pointing out some serious issues that the FBI and the DOJ [had] under [James] Comey and Andrew McCabe,” Saucier told Sandra Smith on Fox News’ “The Story.” – READ MORE

