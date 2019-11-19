VIDEO: Deval Patrick plays to empty hall in Vegas

Share:

The Democrat faithful hit the casinos and restrooms instead of listening to late presidential entrant Deval Patrick in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Shocking evidence shows Patrick playing to a virtually empty hall, his voice echoing throughout the cavernous room.

Jennifer Medina of the New York Times tweeted a photo of the hall as Patrick spoke – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply