VIDEO: Deval Patrick plays to empty hall in Vegas

The Democrat faithful hit the casinos and restrooms instead of listening to late presidential entrant Deval Patrick in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Shocking evidence shows Patrick playing to a virtually empty hall, his voice echoing throughout the cavernous room.

Last night @DevalPatrick addressed a nearly empty hall of @nvdems. The people who stayed liked him, they said they wished he had run from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/NEX3TWPIRF — Laura Krantz (@laurakrantz) November 18, 2019

Jennifer Medina of the New York Times tweeted a photo of the hall as Patrick spoke – READ MORE