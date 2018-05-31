VIDEO: Democrat House Candidate Compares Trump to Osama bin Laden

Dan Helmer, a Democratic candidate running in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, released a new campaign ad Wednesday comparing President Trump to Osama bin Laden.

“I’m different. I’m not a politician,” Helmer says in the new ad. “I’m a Rhodes Scholar who served in combat. I’m for a Medicare-For-All option and against drug companies that rip off seniors. I’ll fight the gun lobby to protect children, not guns,” Helmer said.

“After 9/11, the greatest threat to our democracy lived in a cave,” Helmer said while a picture of Osama bin Laden appeared. “Today, he lives in the White House. No one, even the president, is above the law.” – READ MORE

