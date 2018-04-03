VIDEO: Democrat Black Caucus Chair Admits She Was a Member of the Radical Black Panther Party

Virgie Rollins, the Democratic National Committee’s Black Caucus chairwoman, was caught on tape admitting that she was once a member of the violent Black Panther Party in the late 1960s.

Video of Rollins’ admission was taken during a town hall-style meeting held in Detroit, Michigan, on March 30. Rollins called the radical Black Panther Party a “movement for us,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“I’m a former Black Panther and, when we talk about the movement, as a former Black Panther with Angela Davis and Kathleen Cleaver, it was important … to make people understand it was about the movement for us. Educating us. We got out, and we taught kids, we fed the hungry, and we clothed the naked,” Rollins said Saturday as DNC deputy Keith Ellison looked on. – READ MORE

