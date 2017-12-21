VIDEO: Deadbeat Accused of beating 5-year-old after he opened Christmas present early

A 25-year-old Oklahoma man faces charges after he allegedly beat his girlfriend’s son over the weekend as punishment for opening a Christmas present early without permission.

The victim’s mother, Bridgette Payne, had left the 5-year-old boy with Wesley McCollum on Saturday to do some holiday shopping, she wrote in a Facebook post. When she arrived home that night, Payne said she learned from her boyfriend that her son Ayrian had been sent to bed early because he opened a wrapped gift that had been under the Christmas tree.

“Words cannot explain seeing your baby like this and having no clue what happened,” Payne wrote in the Facebook post, in which she also included several photos of her son’s injuries. “‘Wesley hurt me bad, mama,’ is all he kept saying.” – READ MORE

