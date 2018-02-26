VIDEO: David Hogg Claims That Rick Scott Should Be Held Accountable for Broward Sheriff’s Failure

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg believes that Florida Governor Rick Scott should be held accountable for the failure of the Sheriff’s Department to protect the students.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Hogg was asked about concerns that the Broward sheriff did not handle the situation correctly. Yet he responded with harsh criticism towards the governor, not Sheriff Scott Israel.

“They should have been regulating them,” said Hogg. “I’m not going to allow them to pressure these people because at the end of the day it’s their fault. These elected officials are the boss of these sheriff personnel and just like the president is the boss of the FBI, Governor Rick Scott is essentially the boss of Scott Israel, the sheriff, and as such he should be held accountable.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *