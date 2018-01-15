VIDEO: ‘Criminal’ Mueller Leaked Grand Jury Testimony to Anti-Trump Media

Freedom Watch Founder Larry Klayman dropped a bombshell on U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump Russia investigation.

Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch, said during Jason Goodman’s CrowdSource the Truth interview that Mueller has leaked grand jury intelligence to the rabid anti-Donald Trump media with the intention of undermining the presidency.

That is a federal crime in itself.

“They are trying to destroy his reputation, his family’s reputation, the people around him before anything ever happens,” Klayman said. “It’s very quote clever, but it’s also very criminal.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to interview President Trump are a sign that Mueller is desperate and doesn’t have a case to make against the president.

There has been no official request by Mueller’s office to interview the president yet, but Trump’s lawyers are anticipating that Mueller may request information from Trump related to his investigation into Russia’s attempted meddling in the 2016 election. – READ MORE

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has added the Justice Department’s cyber prosecutor behind the suspect Megaupload case and controversial U.S. prosecution of Kim Dotcom to his team investigating President Donald Trump and the White House.

The move is sure to set off flashing red sirens for Beltway insiders and internet freedom advocates who have accused the Justice Department and FBI of heavy-handed and dubious tactics in the Kim Dotcom case. The DOJ prosecutor, Ryan K. Dickey, is the lead prosecutor on the case and was responsible for seizing the internet entrepreneur’s assets in New Zealand before the case even began, during a daylight raid of the businessman’s estate.

It will come as little surprise that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe worked with Dickey on the Kim Dotcom case, along with former U.S. Attorney Dana Boente, who has been linked to the controversial FISA court application for the bogus Trump dossier. Boente recently retired.

Now Dickey is working against President Trump, who on Wednesday called Mueller’s ongoing probe “The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

Mueller’s investigative team has come under fire for it’s partisan members, almost all Democrats and Hillary Clinton supporters. Two FBI agents were removed from the team after a series of anti-Trump tweets surfaced between the duo who were having an extramarital affair. Both FBI officials supported Hillary.

Kim Dotcom, who is not a U.S. citizen, has maintained his innocence during the pending case and has successfully fought extradition proceedings filed by Dickey and DOJ lawyers to bring the embattled entrepreneur to the United States.

According to the FBI and Justice Department, the case background includes:

Kim Dotcom was charged along with six other individuals and two privately-held corporations by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2012, and a superseding indictment with additional charges was subsequently returned on Feb. 16, 2012. The superseding indictment charged the defendants with three separate conspiracies: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to commit copyright infringement and conspiracy to commit money laundering. In addition, the defendants are charged with five counts of criminal copyright infringement and five counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that, for more than five years, the Mega Conspiracy operated websites that willfully reproduced and distributed infringing copies of copyrighted works, including works that had not been commercially released. The charges and allegations contained in an indictment are merely accusations and the remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The U.S. government confiscated Kim Dotcom’s overseas assets — outside the U.S. — including millions of dollars in various seized bank accounts in Hong Kong and New Zealand, the Dotcom mansion, several luxury cars, and hundreds of thousands of dollars more of personal assets, including paintings and rare photographs.

But Dickey, who worked with McCabe on the high profile case — where numerous critics allege legal corners have been cut — is now working with Mueller on the Trump case.

By the way, Mueller was FBI director when the Kim Dotcom was indicted and the case was investigated.

Life in The Swamp.

