Politics
VIDEO: Congolese Statue of Liberty Climber ‘Inspired’ by Michelle Obama
A Congolese woman who scaled the Statue of Liberty to protest President Trump’s immigration policies said in a Thursday press conference she was inspired by Michelle Obama.
“Michelle Obama … said when they go low, we go high. And I went as high as I could,” Statue of Liberty climber Therese Patricia Okoumou told reporters outside Manhattan Federal Courthouse Thursday.
Okoumou, who came to the United States in 1994 from the Democratic Republic of Congo, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct Thursday before a judge released her on her own recognizance.
After emerging from the courthouse, Okoumou took the opportunity to bash the president and his “zero-tolerance” policy on immigration. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A Congolese woman who scaled the Statue of Liberty out of protest said in a Thursday press conference that she was inspired by Michelle Obama.