VIDEO: CNN’s Keilar and Tapper Savor ‘Brutal’ George Will Attack on ‘Horrifying’ Mike Pence

CNN doesn’t usually air clippings of nationally syndicated columnists during the regular news day, but they just had to make an exception on Thursday for Washington Post columnist George Will’s nasty attack on Vice President Pence. In the 3 pm hour, subsitute anchor Brianna Keilar brought on Jake Tapper to savor the “merciless” and “brutal” Will column.

First, they quoted: “Trump is what he is, a floundering, inarticulate jumble of gnawing insecurities and not-at-all compensating vanities, which is pathetic. Pence is what he has chosen to be, which is horrifying.”

Then, they added: “Because his is the authentic voice of today’s lickspittle Republican Party, he clarifies this year’s elections: Vote Republican to ratify groveling as governing.”

These quotes were on-screen, along with chyrons that announced in every airport: “GEORGE WILL: TRUMP IS NO LONGER WORST POLITICIAN, PENCE IS” and “CONSERVATIVE COLUMNIST: PENCE HAS CHOSEN TO BE ‘HORRIFYING.’” (MRC’s Curtis Houck reported that CNN also hit this in the 2 pm and 5 pm hours, or four hours in a row.) – READ MORE

