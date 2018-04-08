VIDEO: CNN’s Gergen Laments Trump Bringing About ‘the Death of Democracy’

In a very candid expression of his displeasure for President Trump during an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, CNN commentator David Gergen suggested that the President was bringing about the “death” of democracy in America. The comment was telling because it didn’t faze his host or fellow talking head, former Obama Chief Strategist David Axelrod.

Gergen’s smear came after Cooper asked him to comment on how much of a liar Trump was. “He’s as dismissive of truth as he is of ethics. We go on and on and on with this,” Gergen chided as he proceeded to compare Trump to Turkey’s totalitarian leader:

I thought one thing was striking this week, Anderson, was a story in yesterday’s front page of The New York Times about the leader of Turkey, Erdogan, who is giving speeches like this every day. Two or three on national television, he pays no attention to facts, he tells a total number of lies, he’s charismatic, and he maintains about a 40 percent steady approval rating. Guess who else has about 40 percent these days, Donald Trump.

“So, it is a device that works up to a point. And I’m sad to say it also can lead to the diminishment of democracy, if not its death,” Gergen added. It’s interesting that Gergen would bring up Turkey because earlier that night, on Fox News, host Tucker Carlson called out CNN for lending its name to “CNN Turk,” which operated as a state propaganda mouthpiece for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. – READ MORE

