VIDEO: CNN Hosts Debate The Point Of Citizenship While Reporting On Detained Polish Illegal Immigrant

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota debated the point of citizenship Tuesday morning on “New Day” while covering another story of immigrant detainment — a Polish man named Dr. Lukasz Niec.

“The system seems to be seizing on this fact. Nice was convicted of misdemeanor theft 25 years ago,” Cuomo opened. “He agreed to a state plea deal for first-time offenders to keep his criminal record clean. That deal is not recognized by federal authorities. So, according to a federal notice, crimes involving ‘moral turpitude’ do make him eligible for deportation.”

“How does this make any sense? When the administration, the administration said they are going after the hardened criminals, the violent criminals, how does moral turpitude 25 years ago make any sense for a practicing, working doctor? I don’t understand, why is he being targeted?” asked Camerota. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the media loves when Democrats “burn” the president with a clever comment, they can’t handle it when he does the same back at them.

Before last Saturday’s “Women’s March,” Trump sent out praise for the protesters by noting the great strides the economy has made for women, under his presidency. Many on the left complained that Trump had “missed the point,” of the anti-Trump march, including CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who whined about the clever tweet on his show, Cuomo Primetime January 22.

But Cuomo was offended by Trump’s snarky take on the left-wing protest. “You know that’s not why they were marching,” he lectured Conway.

He continued complaining about how “insulting” it was for Trump to be poking fun at an event that was literally organized to protest his election, last year. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

CNN star Chris Cuomo took to Twitter and belittled a viewer’s concerns about illegal immigration on Monday, asking, “Who teaches you guys this tripe?”

The social media thread started on Sunday when Cuomo wrote, “Honest question: how is wanting to help dreamers become citizens, being anti-American citizens?” A user responded, “When you put those who have entered the US illegally before US citizens. Remember that the government cannot give anything to someone that it hasn’t taken from another.”

The anti-Trump Cuomo didn’t appreciate the comment and responded to his 1.2 million followers, mocking the comment as “tripe” and dismissing someone simply for having opposing viewers.

“Who teaches you guys this tripe? America can’t be about us vs them,” Cuomo tweeted. “Diversity is our advantage, remember?”

Earlier on Monday, Cuomo also sided with illegal immigrants during an on-air conversation with White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, claiming the GOP philosophy on border security and DACA is proof Republicans don’t care about DREAMers. – READ MORE