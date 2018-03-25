VIDEO: China’s Frightening New ‘Social Credit Score’

On Tuesday, ReasonTV uploaded a new video featuring John Stossel. The topic of the video was China’s new “Social Credit Score.”

The social credit score will “be based largely on what you do online. Say something that gets censored, you lose points. Same if you watch porn, or are late in returning a rented bike, or buy lots of alcohol,” according to Reason.

After Stossel asks, “Why should we care what the communists do? We’re not in China,” Chinese-American Li Schoolland of the Acton Institute says, “You are walking to the Communist voluntarily. That scares me.” – READ MORE

