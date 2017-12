VIDEO: Chaffetz Says “Somebody Should Be Prosecuted” for FBI Dossier and Illegal FISA Warrants

When you see news clips like this reaching FOX and other mainstream media outlets, you can bet things are heating up because the media establishment in Washington D.C. usually protects institutions like the FBI.

This is from early Monday morning on FOX.

Seemingly at all costs.

Regardless of truth. Or suppressing it.

