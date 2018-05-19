VIDEO: CBS News Interviewer Attacks Texas AG’s’ Thoughts And Prayers.’ Here’s His Response.

After a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, Friday morning, where between eight and ten people were killed, CBS News interviewed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is a gun rights advocate. The interviewer resorted to the usual media attack, slamming Paxton for responding to the terrible event by offering thoughts and prayers.

Texas AG: “The more we regulate, the more time we lose and the more people we’re going to lose. I would prefer to have people in place to protect our children, not leave it open for someone who’s not going to follow a gun law to come in and kill as many children as they want to.” pic.twitter.com/ZdIh6vlk84 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

The interviewer stated, “You tweeted out that your thoughts and prayers were with the victims, and just sort of being online, you’re getting a lot of reaction for that. You know, thoughts and prayers, we hear that every time there’s a shooting, And you have been a gun rights advocate; you’ve supported carrying guns on university campuses, even churches. How do you respond to people saying ‘Something’s gotta be done? Our children need to be safe, in of all places, their schools.’” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1