VIDEO: Brian Williams Says Trump’s Pardons May Resemble a ‘Mob Movie’

Posted on by
Liberals are spinning Trump’s latest pardons as a scheme to signal his lawyers and former campaign staffers the message that they should stay loyal during the Mueller probe and he may pardon them. On his 11th Hour show on MSNBC on Thursday night, disgraced NBC anchor Brian Williams suggested Donald Trump’s pardons had a “mob movie” feel. Imagine Brian saying that about Bill Clinton’s pardons, or Barack Obama’s. – READ MORE

On his 11th Hour show on MSNBC on Thursday night, disgraced former NBC anchor Brian Williams suggested Donald Trump's pardons had a "mob movie" feel. Imagine Brian saying that about Bill Clinton's pardons, or Barack Obama's.

