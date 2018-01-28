VIDEO: Bill Maher makes a Holocaust joke about Melania Trump’s marriage

Comedian Bill Maher said first lady Melania Trump sympathizes with Holocaust victims when dealing with her husband, President Trump.

In his opening monologue on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher addressed how the first couple didn’t address their 13th wedding anniversary last week on social media and how Melania pulled out of a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland with her husband.

“Melania, baby, you gotta knit yourself a pussy hat, I’m tellin’ ya! This is how bad it’s gotten: instead of going to Davos with her husband, Melania went to the Holocaust Museum to cheer up,” Maher said. “She signed the guest book: ‘I know the feeling.’ And she lit a candle to mourn the dark day two weeks ago when Trump’s doctor said he was in good health. Then it was off to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Trophy Wife.” – READ MORE

First Lady Melania Trump visited the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, on Thursday in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which will be observed on Saturday.

Trump visited the museum ahead of the holiday to “pay respect to the six million Jews lost in the Holocaust and the millions of other victims of Nazi persecution,” according to a statement from the First Lady’s office.

Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy pic.twitter.com/za8MN6pKRZ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2018

Mrs. Trump remarked, “My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust. Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love. My heart is with you, and we remember.” – READ MORE