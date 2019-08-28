VIDEO: Beto cooks hamburger — with English muffin?!

Democrat presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is a master of multitasking.

The former congressman from Texas recently demonstrated his abilities in a live video cooking his rendition of cheese burgers, the latest in a series of broadcasts featuring the candidate doing everyday tasks.

O’Rourke not only completed the unappetizing entree, he also managed to contradict his stated concern about climate change, embarrass real Texans, and ruin a Teflon cooking pan all at the same time. – READ MORE

