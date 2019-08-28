VIDEO: Beto cooks hamburger — with English muffin?!

Democrat presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is a master of multitasking.

The former congressman from Texas recently demonstrated his abilities in a live video cooking his rendition of cheese burgers, the latest in a series of broadcasts featuring the candidate doing everyday tasks.

Beto makes a burger pic.twitter.com/PywGSE58jD — Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) August 24, 2019

O’Rourke not only completed the unappetizing entree, he also managed to contradict his stated concern about climate change, embarrass real Texans, and ruin a Teflon cooking pan all at the same time. – READ MORE