VIDEO: BBQ restaurant owner defies COVID-19 lockdown, arrested, hit with 13 charges and fines; supporters stand with him

A GoFundMe campaign for a defense fund for Adamson Barbecue has already raised a large amount of money

The owner of a barbecue restaurant in Canada remained open during the coronavirus pandemic, and defied government lockdown orders. Adam Skelly, the owner of Adamson Barbecue in Etobicoke, was arrested on Thursday and dragged away in handcuffs in front of a crowd that gathered to show support of his defiance of coronavirus restrictions.

For two days this week, Skelly served customers despite government orders to shut down operations, including a prohibition on indoor dining for at least 28 days. Early Thursday morning, police changed the locks to Adamson BBQ. Police completely surrounded the restaurant, even deploying a dozen horses to prevent Skelly and his patrons from accessing the restaurant. A crowd of lockdown protesters showed up at the restaurant to rally around Skelly.

Police literally have the building surrounded. Tyrannical BBQ at 7 Queen Elizabeth Ave. in Etobicoke. pic.twitter.com/AMU6sjI9G3 — LΞIGH (@LeighStewy) November 26, 2020

At 1 p.m., Toronto police announced that they had arrested Skelly.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested for Attempting to Obstruct Police. He has been taken into custody. More details will follow. Officers remain in the area. We continue to ask for calm,” Toronto Police wrote in a tweet.

Video shows Skelly being taken away in handcuffs as the crowd yells in anger, "Shame!" One man got into a physical altercation with the cops and was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

