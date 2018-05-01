VIDEO: Astros closer punches himself in face after giving up Sanchez Homerun

Houston closer Ken Giles took the idea of being hard on yourself to a new level.

An angry Giles was shown punching himself in the face after Gary Sanchez belted a three-run homer in the ninth to snap a scoreless tie. He also was shown slamming a bat in the dugout after his implosion.

Ken Giles gives up three runs and … punches himself in the face? #yankees #astros pic.twitter.com/juxhZ3ZtsP — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) May 2, 2018

Ken Giles gives up three runs and … punches himself in the face? #yankees #astros pic.twitter.com/juxhZ3ZtsP — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) May 2, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1