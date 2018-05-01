Sports
VIDEO: Astros closer punches himself in face after giving up Sanchez Homerun
Houston closer Ken Giles took the idea of being hard on yourself to a new level.
An angry Giles was shown punching himself in the face after Gary Sanchez belted a three-run homer in the ninth to snap a scoreless tie. He also was shown slamming a bat in the dugout after his implosion.
Ken Giles gives up three runs and … punches himself in the face? #yankees #astros pic.twitter.com/juxhZ3ZtsP
— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) May 2, 2018
Ken Giles gives up three runs and … punches himself in the face? #yankees #astros pic.twitter.com/juxhZ3ZtsP
— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) May 2, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Houston closer Ken Giles took the idea of being hard on yourself to a new level. An angry Giles was shown punching himself in the face after Gary Sanchez belted a three-run homer in the ninth to sn…