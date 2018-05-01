True Pundit

VIDEO: Astros closer punches himself in face after giving up Sanchez Homerun

Houston closer Ken Giles took the idea of being hard on yourself to a new level.

An angry Giles was shown punching himself in the face after Gary Sanchez belted a three-run homer in the ninth to snap a scoreless tie. He also was shown slamming a bat in the dugout after his implosion.

