VIDEO: Asked About Candidate Litmus Test for Dems, Clinton Calls Abortion a ‘Fundamental Human Right’

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton responded to a question about the controversy over pro-life Democratic candidates in a new interview by insisting that abortion is a “fundamental human right.”

Clinton’s comment came in an interview with the lifestyle magazine Refinery29 that was released concurrently with her new book, What Happened. Clinton’s memoir covering the 2016 campaign has prompted negative reactions from prominent Democrats, who say they want to focus on the future instead of the past.

“Do you feel that abortion litmus tests are necessary for the Democratic Party in red states?” interviewer Arianna Davis asked Clinton. – READ MORE