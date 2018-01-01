True Pundit

VIDEO: Army Officer Destroys Hollywood Phony Debra Messing Who Praised 13-year-old Son’s National Anthem Protest

Posted on by
Debra Messing is proud of her son for not being proud of his country.

The “Will & Grace” star prompted online outraged after posting a photo of her son protesting the national anthem at a hockey game.

Messing took to Instagram last Wednesday to show emotional support for her son after he asked for permission to protest the national anthem for the New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.

The post reads:

“’Please stand for the Star Spangled Banner.’

Son: ‘Mom, I want to sit down in protest. Can we do that?’

Me: ‘Yes, honey. We can do that.’

“Who’s crying?” she wrote. “I’m not crying. #BLM (Black Lives Matter)”

“Please stand for the Star Spangled Banner.” Son: “Mom, I want to sit down in protest. Can we do that?” Me: “Yes, honey. We can do that.” Who’s crying? I’m not crying. #BLM

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing outraged many after she proudly posted a photo of her son protesting the national anthem at a hockey game.
