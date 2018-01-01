VIDEO: Army Officer Destroys Hollywood Phony Debra Messing Who Praised 13-year-old Son’s National Anthem Protest

Debra Messing is proud of her son for not being proud of his country.

The “Will & Grace” star prompted online outraged after posting a photo of her son protesting the national anthem at a hockey game.

Messing took to Instagram last Wednesday to show emotional support for her son after he asked for permission to protest the national anthem for the New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.

The post reads:

“’Please stand for the Star Spangled Banner.’

Son: ‘Mom, I want to sit down in protest. Can we do that?’

Me: ‘Yes, honey. We can do that.’

“Who’s crying?” she wrote. “I’m not crying. #BLM (Black Lives Matter)”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com