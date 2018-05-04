VIDEO: Armed Gunman Flees Police But Gets Dropped by Civilian with a Walking Cane

Police are thanking a man who put himself at risk to help stop an armed suspect fleeing officers in Columbus, Ohio last month.

On Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police posted video on YouTube of the April 3 incident.

The brave bystander, a man identified only as “Bill,” had gone to the library with his granddaughter and was waiting to leave when he heard police sirens, according to the video’s description.

“I figured OK, this is a chase,” Bill recalled when suddenly he saw the suspect and heard officers yelling, “Gun, gun, gun!”

“I saw who you guys were chasing and I could see he was holding something in his waistband but he had a pretty good lead,” Bill told police. “So I got in his way to slow him down.”

Surveillance video shows Bill, cane in hand, back up a few paces to get closer to the suspect, then extend his leg behind him, sending the other man sprawling.

