VIDEO: Anti-fascism protesters are asked to define ‘fascism.’ See how well they do.

One of the many problems with leftist protesters — particularly those in college and younger — is that while they often excel at protesting, some of them don’t know exactly what they’re protesting against.

Case in point: Anti-fascism activists gathered last week in Palm Beach, Florida, to protest Fox News correspondent Jesse Watters’ speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit.

Demonstrators held signs calling speech attendees “racists,” “Nazis” and — of course — “fascists.”

So Cabot Phillips of Campus Reform mingled with the protesters on camera and began asking them if they actually could define the word “fascism.”

The outlet said the first few protesters refused to speak with “fascist sympathizers,” but Phillips soon enough got around to some who gave it the ol’ college try. – READ MORE

Several activists, who claimed to be a part of antifa, stormed an event called the “March for Jesus” on the Saturday before Christmas.

One claimed a flag with a cross on it was “a known white supremacistsymbol” and even said, “Their obsession with their holiday, their obsession with freedom of speech marks that they want to hurt people.”

One member of March for Jesus said over the loudspeaker, “This isn’t a funeral, this is a party for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” – READ MORE

