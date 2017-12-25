VIDEO: In 1983, the White House Santa Was Mr. T and Christmas Was Never The Same Again

In December of 1983, Mr. T went to Washington to help the First Lady unveil the White House Christmas decorations. The A-Team had premiered earlier that year, but why did Mrs. Reagan choose B.A. Baracus for this assignment?

“Nancy Reagan was campaigning to get kids to say no to drugs,” Mr. T told The Independent in 2008. “They heard about me going round schools telling kids to stay away from drugs.”