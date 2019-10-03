‘VICTORY’: Trump Wins 2020 Election Case Against California Democrats, Calls Out Media

A federal judge ruled in favor of President Trump on Tuesday against a California presidential primary bill recently passed by Democrats and signed into law by progressive Gov. Gavin Newsom requiring candidates, including the president, to provide five years of tax returns in order to appear on the 2020 primary ballot. The new law was designed with the obvious intent to force Trump in particular to hand over his long-sought after tax returns.

“The dangerous precedent set by this act, allowing the controlling party in any state’s legislature to add substantive requirements as a precondition to qualifying for the state’s presidential primary ballot, should concern all candidates alike,” U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. wrote in his ruling issued Tuesday.

England, a George W. Bush-appointee, argued in his decision that the law violates the First Amendment rights of candidates, particularly Trump, who, England underscored, appears to have been targeted by the Democrats’ new law.

Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday to celebrate the ruling and chide the “fake news” media for largely ignoring his big “VICTORY.” – READ MORE