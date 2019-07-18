Victoria’s Secret Boss Wexner Swears He Didn’t Know About Epstein Penchant For Pedophilia

Billionaire and former Jeffrey Epstein associate Les Wexner told his employees Monday that he regrets ever crossing paths with the disgraced pedophile financier, according to Bloomberg.

Wexner, founder of L Brands Inc. which owns Victoria’s Secret, said in an internal email that he “was NEVER aware of the illegal activity” Epstein is accused of committing. “As you can imagine, this past week I have searched my soul … reflected … and regretted that my path ever crossed his.” said the 81-year-old mogul of Epstein.

After launching a business relationship in the 1980s, Wexner and Epstein formed ‘a financial and personal bond that baffled longtime associates,’ according to the New York Times.

"I think we both possess the skill of seeing patterns," Wexner told Vanity Fair in 2003. "But Jeffrey sees patterns in politics and financial markets, and I see patterns in lifestyle and fashion trends."