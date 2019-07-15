Victoria’s ‘Dirtiest’ Secret: Epstein Demanded ‘Casting Couch’ Sex Acts With Aspiring Models

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein apparently had quite the casting couch going on in his Manhattan mansion, according to the New York Post.

Epstein, who was formerly ‘close’ friends with Victoria’s Secret owner Leslie Wexner, “relied on … modeling business to source underage girls for sex,” according to investigative reporter Conchita Sarnoff’s new book “Trafficking.”

According to an account by Italian model Elisabetta Tai, Epstein tried to take advantage of the 21-year-old aspiring Victoria’s Secret model in 2004 after she was promised that a meeting with a ‘very important’ man could land her a gig with the apparel company.

“He told me this is one of the most important people in modeling,” Tai said of her booking agent. “He said that this man is in charge of Victoria’s Secret and he’s going to change your life.”

“I rang the doorbell of this incredible mansion, and a butler answered the door,” said Tai, originally from Padua – located around 20 miles from Venice. “It was astonishing. It was a very beautiful house, and I saw about five models walking around as soon as I walked in. I was so excited.”

Tai was greeted by a woman with “short black hair” described as Epstein’s longtime confidant and ‘Madam,’ Ghislaine Maxwell, who showed her into Epstein’s office. While she hasn’t been charged in connection with Epstein’s activities, Maxwell has been accused by three women of recruiting young women for the financier. – READ MORE