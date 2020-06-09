Vice Presidential Hopeful Val Demings Lauds ‘Very Thoughtful’ Plan to Dismantle Police (VIDEO)

Rep. Val Demings (D., Fla.) called the Minneapolis City Council “very thoughtful” on Monday in its intent to defund and dismantle the police department.

“I do believe that everyone has a right to look at any proposal that is put forth because there desperately needs to be change,” Demings said on CBS This Morning. “I also believe that the council is being very thoughtful in terms of looking at all of the services that police provide…. The council, along with law enforcement authorities and other community leaders, will sit down and look at everything and come out with a plan that allows them to keep Minneapolis safe but also bring the community and the police together in a much needed and long overdue way.”

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is considering Demings, a former Orlando police chief, to join him on the 2020 ticket. Biden has pledged his running mate will be a woman, and he has been encouraged by some allies to choose a black woman. – READ MORE

