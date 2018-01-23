Vice News says you should root against the Patriots because they are ‘villainous cheaters’ who are friends with Trump

Vice’s bias was shining brightly on Sunday, and all it took was the idea of a couple Trump-supporting New England Patriots to make the news site come completely unhinged.

Ahead of the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Vice posted an absurd tweet in open opposition to the Patriots — and the fact that owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and star player Tom Brady are friends of Donald Trump was clearly the driving force behind it.

The Jaguars are fun and don't give a shit. The Patriots are villainous cheaters with a player, coach, and owner that consider Donald Trump a friend. There's only one team to cheer for in the AFC title game. https://t.co/yIoHLoCB56 — VICE (@VICE) January 21, 2018

“The Jaguars are fun and don’t give a shit,” it read. “The Patriots are villainous cheaters with a player, coach and owner that consider Donald Trump a friend. There’s only one team to cheer for in the AFC title game.”

The tweet linked to a story published last week which trashed the Patriots and praised the Jaguars as “America’s Team.” While the language of the tweet was pulled directly from the ridiculous op-ed, Vice can’t actually take themselves seriously if they’re putting out tweets like this. – READ MORE

Watch as this Philadelphia Eagles fan chasing a departing subway train gets absolutely truck-sticked by a pole on the platform.

An Eagles fan whose attempt to rally subway passengers for a playoff game ended with him running into a concrete pole.

Jigar Desai said he is doing OK and his pain eased with the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in the NFC Championship Game.

The mishap occurred while Desai was heading to the game. He had a few drinks while watching the New England Patriots defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

The 42-year-old Eagles season-ticket holder from suburban Philadelphia said he got pumped up watching a group of Eagles fans on a train heading in the opposite direction and wanted to get them excited. Thomas Emmet Ashton, who recorded a video of the incident, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Desai, who was in a Brian Dawkins jersey, was running alongside the train while trying to rally passengers before he crashed into a pole. – READ MORE

The Philadelphia Eagles are infamous for having some of the most unruly fans in the NFL, and that perception was reinforced on Sunday, when Eagles fans were caught on video taunting and flipping off Vikings fans and; even worse, throwing beer bottles and cans at them as they walked by.

As tailgaters at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field prepared for the day’s festivities, some jumped to their feet to assail a trio of Vikings fans who had the misfortune of finding themselves walking through the Eagles side of the parking lot:

What’s it like to be a #Vikings fan inside the #Eagles tailgate? *Sound up* I followed a few fans in purple. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/GkK9viGyRR — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) January 21, 2018

But that chorus of boos and catcalls was nothing compared to the tidal wave of hate another group of Vikings fans experienced, according to NESN. – READ MORE