Vice Media Hopes Serial Killer Gives Brett Kavanaugh What He ‘Deserves’

Vice Media, which is owned in part by the Walt Disney Company, published a tribute to female serial killer Aileen Wournos on Thursday, proclaiming that “Wournos’ memory offers hope that terrible men like Jeffrey Epstein, Brett Kavanaugh, and countless others will ultimately get what they deserve.”

Here’s the full context, which only makes it sound worse: As reports of powerful men who abuse vulnerable women continue to surface, it’s hard to deny that survivors are craving stories of revenge — stories where victims not only live to survive the abuse, but fight back. “I think part of her appeal to me personally, in this cultural moment, is that Aileen Wournos was a woman that men feared,” said Bailey. Wournos’ memory offers hope that terrible men like Jeffrey Epstein, Brett Kavanaugh, and countless others will ultimately get what they deserve. “A prostitute hunting men instead of being hunted is a deeply comforting story.”

Since this outrageous comment received some attention on social media, Vice tweaked it a bit (I don’t link fake news or anything that condones violence):

"I think part of her appeal to me personally, in this cultural moment, is that Aileen Wuornos was a woman that men feared," said Bailey. At a time when we are constantly inundated with stories like that of Jeffrey Epstein and Brett Kavanaugh, her story is an example of men facing repercussions for their actions. "A prostitute hunting men instead of being hunted is a deeply comforting story."