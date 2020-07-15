ViacomCBS Terminates Nick Cannon Over Anti-Semitic Remarks, Does Not Mention Anti-White Remarks

ViacomCBS announced late on Tuesday evening that they had terminated their relationship with left-wing entertainer Nick Cannon after the actor made remarks that were widely deemed to be anti-Semitic on his podcast.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company said in a statement. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him,” the statement continued. “We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

Page Six reported that Cannon promoted fringe anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Jewish people, including “the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.”

ViacomCBS’s statement did not directly mention anti-white remarks that Cannon made during the same podcast episode where he suggested that white people were inferior to black people because of the color of their skin. – READ MORE

