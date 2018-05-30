Viacom Pulls ‘Roseanne’ Reruns from Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT

Media Giant Viacom Will Reportedly No Longer Air Roseannereruns On The Paramount Network, Cmt, And Tv Land After Star Roseanne Barr Tweeted Racially Charged Remarks About Former Obama White House Aide Valerie Jarrett On Tuesday.

Online television network Laff is also dropping the show from its program lineup.

“While we believe viewers have always distinguished the personal behavior of the actress Roseanne Barr from the television character Roseanne Conner, we are disgusted by Barr’s comments this week,” a spokesperson for Laff told The Wrap. “Therefore, we are removing the original ‘Roseanne’ series from the Laff schedule for the time being, effective immediately.”

Barr sparked a media firestorm after tweeting Jarrett looked like the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes having a child together.

Hours after the remark, ABC canceled Roseanne, saying in a statement, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”- READ MORE

