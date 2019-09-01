Veterans Face Off in Court Over Bible Display in V.A. Hospital

A secular group is petitioning to remove a prisoner of war’s Bible from a New Hampshire Veterans Affairs hospital in a lawsuit that has drawn the attention of top White House officials.

The dispute will likely test the implications of the Supreme Court’s June decision to preserve a World War I memorial known as the Bladensburg Cross, despite complaints from atheist activists that such displays were unconstitutional. Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “Destroying or defacing the Cross would not be neutral and would not further the ideals of respect and tolerance embodied in the First Amendment” in the 7-2 ruling. Vice President Mike Pence weighed in on the New Hampshire Bible display Wednesday night.

“The last Administration was removing Bibles and even banning Christmas carols to be politically correct, but under President @realDonaldTrump, V.A. hospitals will NOT be religion-free zones,” Pence tweeted. “Message to the New Hampshire VA: the Bible STAYS!”

V.A. Secretary Robert Wilkie has also shifted departmental policy in favor of keeping the Bible. In July, the department said that it will “allow the inclusion in appropriate circumstances of religious content in publicly accessible displays at V.A. facilities.” – READ MORE