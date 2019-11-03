Veterans: Canine injured during ISIS raid deserves Purple Heart medal

Veterans are unfazed by a Department of Defense guideline that says only humans are eligible for the Purple Heart medal awarded to military service members injured in combat.

According to The New York Post, multiple veterans and past medal recipients believe President Donald Trump should award Conan with the prestigious recognition after the Belgian Malinois was injured while chasing down the former head of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who blew himself up with a suicide vest during the raid.

Although the courageous canine is expected to visit the White House next week, Department of Defense spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell says “military working dogs are not eligible for the Purple Heart.” However, The Post reports that several Purple Heart recipients and combat vets who have worked closely with K9 troops disagree with the decision.

Michael Bollinger, a former Army Ranger, said “Do I believe Conan should receive a Purple Heart for actions on target? Absolutely.”

Bollinger, who received a Purple Heart in 2007 and now studies computer science at Columbia University, added that military dogs like Conan are “out there with us every step of the way.” – READ MORE