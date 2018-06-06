Veteran Steps In After City Says It’s ‘Too Expensive’ to Fly American Flag

An elderly Korean War veteran and a few hundred dollars were all it took to get the city council of Independence, Iowa, to reverse its decisions to stop flying the city’s most prominent American flag and not to keep its welcome sign illuminated.

After waiting for others to step up and fund the town’s landmarks after the city council voted unanimously on April 30 not to, Bill Coulter took matters into his own hands before Memorial Day and offered to pay for their upkeep.

“They said ‘Welcome to Independence’ was too expensive to operate,” Coulter said of the electric bill in an interview Tuesday on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” program.

“I went to find out how expensive the bill was. It was $10 a month,” he added.

Coulter, whose brother and son are also veterans, was not deterred.

He appeared in front of the council on Tuesday to present a proposal for the private funding of the flag and welcome sign.

He already had four donors lined up who each paid for a flag, and he was willing to look for others. – READ MORE

