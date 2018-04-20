Veteran Political Strategist Says Running from Trump Won’t Work for GOP

Vulnerable Republicans cannot save their political fortunes by distancing themselves from President Donald Trump, a conservative activist said Thursday.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union (ACU), told guest host Raymond Arroyo on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that he learned this while working for former President George W. Bush. The president’s approval ratings sank lower and lower in his second term amid growing discontent with the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Republican members of Congress faced a tough midterm election environment in 2006.

“Republicans tried to flee from their president,” he said. “And you know what, Raymond? In selected cases, maybe that kind of works. But generally, that is a terrible strategy.”

Maneuvering around Bush did not prevent Republicans from shedding 31 seats in the House of Representatives — five in the Senate — and coughing up control of both houses of Congress.

“It’s a huge mistake to think that it’s gonna pay off to distance yourself from the president,” Schlapp said. “He is the president of the United States. He’s the head of the Republican Party. You can’t change that fact. And a lot of them out there, and a lot of grass-roots people I’ve talked to, don’t want to change that fact.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1