Veteran Navy SEALs and Law Enforcement Teamed Up to Save Kids From Child Sex Trafficking — For Free

The nonprofit Saved In America (SIA) was created by veteran Navy SEALs and retired law enforcement to save children from sex trafficking. To date, they’ve rescued 58 girls, and they’ve done it all completely for free.

While SIA is unique in that it rescues children for free, it’s also unique because of its success rate.

Since its first operation in 2014, SIA has recovered 58 girls — 100 percent of the cases they’ve taken on.

Travers told IJR the average time of recovery is only five-and-a-half days, and SIA has found missing children in as little as 12 hours. He said:

“When we get a call, we’re on it right away. We don’t wait for anything. When we find out a child is missing from a parent, we’re assuming she’s either with a trafficker or will be with one soon, and our job is to get her before she’s introduced to that living hell of trafficking.”

SIA uses elite trained special operations volunteers, people who understand gangs and the narcotics trade, and top-notch social networking investigators, which is a mix Travers credits as key to the organization’s success. – READ MORE

