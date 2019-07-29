Veteran Dem Strategist: Gillibrand ‘Talks About Almost Nothing’ But Being a Woman

Veteran Democratic strategist Bob Shrum ripped Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) for her intense focus on her gender in her presidential campaign, pointing out that approach had led “absolutely nowhere.”

Shrum, who has advised four Democratic presidential campaigns, said in a glowing Vanity Fair article on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) that, unlike Gillibrand, Warren didn’t feel the need to constantly point out she is a woman to primary voters.

“Warren is very smart because she is obviously a woman, but she doesn’t feel the need to talk about it all the time,” Shrum said. “She doesn’t need to talk about it because it’s visual. You know she’s a woman! Gillibrand, who has gone absolutely nowhere, talks about almost nothing but the fact that she’s a woman.”

The article's author, Peter Hamby, wrote Gillibrand's staffers "regularly blame criticism and bad press on sexist double standards."