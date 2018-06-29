Vet Sets Self on Fire After Losing Hope in Government Run VA System

On Tuesday, a middle-aged veteran of the Air Force set himself on fire outside the state capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia. The shocking act was apparently meant to draw attention to failures within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The 58-year-old man parked his vehicle next to the Capitol around 10:45 a.m., then walked toward the building according to police,” TheBlaze reported.

“He was strapped with some homemade incendiary devices, some firecrackers, and doused himself with some kind of flammable liquid and attempted to set himself on fire,” explained Georgia State Patrol Capt. Mark Perry.

That decision may have meant to be suicidal, but a nearby police officer was able to stop the attempt before it was fatal.

“An off-duty trooper happened to be driving by in his patrol car and realized what was happening. He rushed toward the veteran with a fire extinguisher,” explained TheBlaze. – READ MORE

