‘Very Uncharted Territory’: Trump Says He Hopes ‘Very Soon’ Americans Lives Will Go Back to Normal

As large swaths of the American economy shut down and workers stay home, President Donald Trump hopes that life can return to normal “very soon.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Trump was asked if he could give an estimated timeline on when Americans could go back to work and resume their normal day to day lives.

“I hope very soon. We’ll see,” Trump said, adding, “This is uncharted territory, as you know.”

“We think we have ideas. It doesn’t help to say what the ideas are. I hope very soon. We’ve pulled together as a nation. People, for the most part, are doing what they’re supposed to be doing.” – READ MORE

