“Very Shocked” – Las Vegas Residents Have Trouble Finding Gasoline

A redux of the 1970s energy crisis had caused petroleum shortages and price spikes are currently playing out for different reasons in Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas social media users complained about Chevron Corporation’s gas stations raising fuel costs and even in some areas running out of various types of fuel.

Chevron spokesman Tyler Kruzich told Las Vegas Review-Journal that shortages materialized at gas pumps across Vegas last weekend.

“We are working to resupply those stations as soon as possible,” Kruzich said in an emailed statement Monday to the Review-Journal.

One Twitter user said, “What’s going on with chevron ? All their gas pumps are shut down I went to three locations already.”

Chevron’s Twitter account responded by saying: “Hi- Due to limits currently in operation on the pipeline serving the Las Vegas area, fuel deliveries have been impacted. Coupled with the increase in demand in the region due to travel and capacity restrictions being lifted, this has led to limited supplies available at times.” – READ MORE

