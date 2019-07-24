‘VERY PAINFUL’: Democrats, Left-Wing Media Implode Over Disastrous Mueller Hearing

Prominent Democrats and members of left-wing media melted down on Wednesday in response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s bumbling hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

As the hearing unfolded, numerous critics across the political spectrum criticized Mueller’s seemingly dull mental dexterity and his inability to defend his work.

David Axelrod, a former senior advisor to President Obama, tweeted: “This is very, very painful.”

Much as I hate to say it, this morning’s hearing was a disaster. Far from breathing life into his damning report, the tired Robert Mueller sucked the life out of it. The effort to save democracy and the rule of law from this lawless president has been set back, not advanced. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 24, 2019

"This is delicate to say, but Mueller, whom I deeply respect, has not publicly testified before Congress in at least six years," Axelrod added. "And he does not appear as sharp as he was then. And it helps explain why Mueller wanted his aide nearby."