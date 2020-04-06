‘Very George Orwell of them’: Drone, parking lot loudspeakers urge people to socially distance — and folks are getting creeped out (VIDEO)

But we’re also seeing crackdowns via technology. TheBlaze previously reported on a California police department that’s considering the use of drones to “educate the public about the dangers” of the coronavirus.

Now feast your eyes on a drone flying by a Manhattan park on Saturday doing just that, courtesy of CBS News:

WATCH: A drone was seen flying over a Manhattan park on Saturday, urging pedestrians to “maintain social distancing.” https://t.co/5J9DLlunRB pic.twitter.com/VuNu1etBnW — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2020

This speaker is in a Walmart parking lot pic.twitter.com/vnhOvcxTk8 — Sue Mullins (@smullins1a) April 4, 2020

The drone had a loudspeaker and sent a message to strollers: “This is the Anti-COVID-19 volunteer drone task force. Please maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Again, please maintain social distancing. Please help stop the spread of this virus. For your own safety and your family’s safety, please maintain social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation. We are all in this together.”

Not to be outdone, a Twitter user posted a video of parking lot loudspeaker outside a Walmart with a very similar message to shoppers – READ MORE

