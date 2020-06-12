Vernon Jones to Introduce Bill Making Attacks on Trump Supporters Hate Crimes

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones (D) will introduce legislation next week classifying attacks on President Trump’s supporters as hate crimes.

“I’ve watched countless videos of Trump supporters getting attacked in the streets simply due to their support of @realDonaldTrump,” the representative tweeted on Tuesday:

I’ve watched countless videos of Trump supporters getting attacked in the streets simply due to their support of @realDonaldTrump. Let’s call this what this is: a hate crime. And as we return to the legislature next week, I’ll be introducing legislation that’ll make it such. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) June 9, 2020

Since September 2015, there have been 334 reported hate crimes against the president’s supporters, according to a Breitbart News article dated March 2019.

“These reported crimes include physical assaults, vandalism, and the encouraging of violence against individuals and groups based only on their personal beliefs,” the report noted

Aidan Courtright, 27, was arrested on June 2 for allegedly attacking Air Force veteran Charlie Chace, 82, as he held a “Trump” sign in Fall River, Massachusetts, according to the Providence Journal. – READ MORE

